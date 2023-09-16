"Bangladesh se haar gaye taaki Pakistan last position pe finish kare"- Top 10 funny memes after India's 6-run loss in Super 4 clash vs Bangladesh

Bangladesh finished their Asia Cup 2023 campaign on a positive note with a victory against Team India on Friday (September 15) at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

As it was a dead rubber, the Indian team management rested Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mohammed Siraj for this game. Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, and Mohammed Shami replaced them.

Bangladesh batted first in the contest after losing the toss. Shakib Al Hasan (80), Towhid Hridoy (54), and Nasum Ahmed (44) helped them reach 265/8 in 50 overs. Indians were complacent in the field as they dropped a couple of catches, which proved costly in hindsight.

The Men in Blue then got bundled out for 259 in 49.5 overs and lost the match by six runs. Shubman Gill (121) in the top order and Axar Patel (42) in the lower order tried their best but could not get the job done.

Fans enjoyed the final Super 4 match of Asi Cup 2023 on Friday and expressed their reactions by sharing memes on social media platforms.

Credit to Bangladeshi bowlers for keeping the pressure on us: India captain Rohit Sharma

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rohit Sharma reflected on the loss, saying:

"We had to give chance to the rest of the players, some of the players are likely to play the World Cup, and the change was inevitable today. Axar batted brilliantly, couldn't finish, showed a lot of heart, kept getting hit on the hand, but he was out there in the middle to fight it out, credit to Bangladeshi bowlers for keeping the pressure on us.

He also reserved special praise for Shubman Gill, who hit a fighting century in a losing cause. Sharma continued:

"Not to forget Gill's innings, on a challenging pitch, he showed a lot of character and batted really well. Gill, look, he backs himself and he backs himself, his form has been brilliant in the last two years and he knows what he wants to do, paces his innings nicely. Gill works really hard, he's always there hitting the ball hard and you can see the reward in the middle."

India and Sri Lanka will meet in the final of Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday (September 17) in Colombo.