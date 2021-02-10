Bangladesh's Shadman Islam ruled out of second Test against West Indies due to injury

Bangladesh will miss opening batsman Shadman Islam's services for the second and final Test match against the West Indies, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced on Wednesday (February 10).

The batsman sustained a hip injury on Day 4 of the first Test against the West Indies. Islam was recovering, but the medical team has suggested him to rest until he gets completely fit.

"Shadman has been making a good recovery from the hip injury incurred during an awkward fall while fielding on day four of the first of the two ICC Test Championship matches. However, the BCB Medical Team has suggested resting him for the second Test until he is fully fit to resume playing," a release from BCB read.

The 25-year-old player will leave the bio-bubble with immediate effect and will be closely monitored by the BCB Medical Team until he fully recovers.

Selectors haven't announced a replacement for Shadman Islam yet. They are most likely to continue without any new player in the squad as the second Test is set to kickstart on Thursday.

Earlier, all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was ruled out of the second Test after he suffered a left thigh injury. He was replaced by Soumya Sarkar, who has featured in 15 Test matches for his national side.

The second Test between Bangladesh and West Indies will take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. The match commences on February 11 and will end on February 15.

Shadman Islam made a half-century in the first Test

Shadman Islam scored 59 runs off 154 balls in the first innings of the first Test match. His half-century helped the Tigers put up 430 runs on the board.

The second innings was one to forget for Islam as he managed to get only 5 runs off 42 balls for his side. Bangladesh ended up on the losing side after West Indies chased the target with three wickets in hand.