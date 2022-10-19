Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan reclaims top spot in ICC T20I rankings for all-rounders

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan has reclaimed the top spot among all-rounders in the latest ICC T20I rankings released on Wednesday, October 19.

The veteran all-rounder was in excellent form in the recently concluded tri-series in New Zealand. Shakib struck two back-to-back half-centuries in Bangladesh's last two fixtures before the Bangla Tigers landed in Australia for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

He leapfrogged Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi to occupy the top position. The Afghan is now second in the list with 246 points, 20 behind Shakib.

JJ Smit and Sikandar Raza also made significant jumps after a brilliant start to their T20 World Cup campaigns. Namibia's Smit has moved up to fourth place, while Zimbabwean all-rounder Raza finds himself in seventh place.

Suryakumar Yadav retains his second spot in ICC T20I rankings for batters

Star Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav (838) has retained his second place in the ICC T20I rankings for batters. The right-hander, who has been in tremendous form this year, scored a fine half-century in the last warm-up game against Australia in Brisbane on Monday, October 17.

Meanwhile, Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan (861) has strengthened his lead at the top of the standings. He had a good outing in the tri-series in New Zealand, scoring a couple of fifties. Rizwan's teammate Babar Azam (808) occupies third spot.

It will be a close personal contest between the three in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 and it remains to be seen who will end up atop the standings after the conclusion of the marquee event.

On the bowling front, Australia's pace spearhead Josh Hazlewood (705) retained the top spot in the ICC T20I rankings for bowlers. Rashid Khan (696), Wanindu Hasaranga (692), and Tabraiz Shamsi (688) follow the star Aussie pacer.

Afghanistan spinner Mujeerb Ur Rahman moved up two spots to sit in fifth place, while South Africa's Keshav Maharaj jumped one place from ninth.

