Bangladesh to tour South Africa for three ODIs and two Tests in March-April 

The Bangladesh national team will tour South Africa for a tour comprising three ODIs and two Tests in the March-April window.

The tour will begin with the first ODI on March 18 at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced its finalized tour itinerary after discussions with their Bangladeshi counterparts.

The ODI series will be part of the World Cup Super League, while the Test matches will be included in the ongoing cycle of the World Test Championship.

In its official release, the CSA said:

"Cricket South Africa (CSA) is pleased to announce the finalised dates and venuesfor the Proteas men’s inbound tour against Bangladesh. The tour will consist of a three-match, Betway One-Day International and two-match, Betway Test series across four venues from 18 March to 12 April 2022."

The release added:

"SuperSport Park, Centurion will host two of the ODI matches, with the third taken by the Wanderers, Johannesburg while the coastal cities of Durban and Gqeberha will take on the Test fixtures."

The two nations have faced each other 21 times in ODI cricket, with the Proteas emerging victorious in 17 occasions. The subcontinent side are yet to record a win in the longest format over South Africa in six attempts.

The No. 9 ranked Test team have toured South Africa thrice, but are yet to register a win in the Rainbow nation. They have suffered five innings defeats in the country and have lost the ODIs by a substantial margin as well.

Their last tour of South Africa similarly consisted of two Tests and three ODIs. The two teams last faced each other at the 2021 T20 World Cup, where South Africa executed a comprehensive six-wicket win.

South Africa are high on confidence following their resounding series win over India at home. The matches were played behind closed doors due to the threat posed by the Omicron variant.

Bangladesh tour of South Africa tour schedule

March 18 – First ODI, SuperSport Park, Centurion

March 20 – Second ODI, Wanderers, Johannesburg

March 23 – Third ODI, SuperSport Park, Centurion.

March 31-April 4 – First Test, Kingsmead, Durban

April 8-12 – Second Test, St. George's Park Cricket Ground, Gqeberha.

