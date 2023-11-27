Bangladesh vs New Zealand Tests 2023: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

New Zealand are in Bangladesh for a two-match Test series, which begins with the first match at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on Tuesday, November 28. The second Test of the series will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka from December 6 to December 10.

The two-match Test series will be the first assignment for both teams since the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. Bangladesh had a disappointing World Cup campaign, finishing eighth in the points table after the league stage. They won only two of their nine matches and were eliminated ahead of the knockouts.

On the other hand, the Kiwis finished fourth in the points table and qualified for the semi-finals of the World Cup. They began the ICC event with four consecutive wins and then lost four in a row before winning their last league match. New Zealand went down to India by 70 runs in the first semi-final.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Tests 2023: Telecast channel list in India

There are no details regarding the live telecast of the Bangladesh vs New Zealand Test series in India.

It is unlikely that the matches will be live telecast in India on any TV channel.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Tests 2023: Live streaming in India

The live streaming of two Bangladesh vs New Zealand Test matches will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

Viewers who are interested in watching live streaming of the games will have to buy a pass from FanCode.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Tests 2023: Squads

Bangladesh squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Nurul Hasan (w), Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Shahadat Hossain, Hasan Murad, Naeem Hasan, Zakir Hasan.

New Zealand squad: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (w), Mitchell Santner, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee (c), Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, Will Young, Tom Blundell.