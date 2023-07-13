Bangladesh Women register consolation win in 3rd T20I as India Women suffer another batting collapse 

Bangladesh Women avoided a whitewash in the T20I series against India Women, registering a four-wicket win in the third match in Mirpur on Thursday. Batting first after winning the toss, India crumbled from 91/3 to 102/9. In the chase, Bangladesh got home in 18.2 overs.

In defense of a small total, off-spinner Minnu Mani (2/28) gave India early hope. She dismissed Shathi Rani for 10 and then had Dilara Akter stumped for 1. A fine 42-run knock from Shamima Sultana, however, put Bangladesh in command. She added a crucial 46 for the third wicket with skipper Nigar Sultana (14).

The crucial stand was broken when Nigar was caught behind attempting to cut Devika Vaidya. Jemimah Rodrigues then bowled a nicely tossed-up delivery to have Shorna Akter (2) caught at deep midwicket as she miscued a sweep.

India's hopes were raised further as they struck twice off consecutive deliveries in the 17th over. Sultana Khatun (12) hit a short delivery from Vaidya to extra cover. Off the next ball, Shamima was run-out as she was called for a quick single by Ritu Moni.

A poor 18th over from Rashi Kanojiya, however, sealed India’s fate in the game. The over, which included a no-ball, went for 13 runs, leaving Bangladesh with only two runs to get off the last two overs. Moni hit the winning run with a single off Deepti Sharma in the penultimate over.

Indian batting flops again

Earlier, India’s batting struggled for the second game in a row as they were held to 102/9. Openers Smriti Mandhana (1) and Shafali Verma (11) both fell to Sultana Khatun (2/17). Rodrigues (28) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (40) then added 45 for the third wicket. The stand ended when Rodrigues was stumped off Shorna Akter as she jumped down the track.

Harmanpreet was looking good for a big score, but she was also stumped, beaten by a turning delivery from Fahima Khatun as he tried to hoick it. Yastika Bhatia (12), Pooja Vastrakar (2), and Amanjot Kaur (2) all fell in quick succession as the visitors completely lost their way.

The wickets continued to tumble as Rabeya Khan (3/16) dismissed Mani (1) and Deepti (4) in the last over. The shocking batting collapse came back to haunt India as they did not have enough runs to defend.

