"Banglawash incoming" - Twitter erupts as Bangladesh go 2-0 up against Australia

Bangladesh scripted history as they recorded a second straight win over Australia to go 2-0 up in the five-match T20I series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Chasing a 122-run target set by the Aussies batting first, Bangladesh were in a spot of bother at 67/5 in 11.2 overs. But Afif Hossain, who played a cracker of a knock in the last match, played another match-winning knock to take his side home.

He added 56 runs for the sixth wicket with wicket-keeper Nurul Hasan to cruise past the target. Meanwhile, social media was on fire, congratulating the young Bangladesh side soon after they crossed the line.

Here are some reactions:

Smart play by Bangladesh to go 2-0 up in the T20I series #BANvAUS. Young players doing the job in the chase for @BCBtigers — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) August 4, 2021

Having never beaten Australia previously in T20Is, Bangladesh have beaten them twice in the last 2 days #BANvAUS #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) August 4, 2021

Bangladesh go 2-0 up against Australia! It’s hard not to get excited about the young talent coming through. Afif, Nurul & Shoriful looked great alongside experienced inputs from Fizz and Shakib. Onto the next one. #BANvAUS — Roushan Alam (@roushanalam) August 4, 2021

Now I get it why the Aussies were avoiding touring Bangladesh all these years. Bangladesh are 2-0 and a Banglawash is incoming it seems. #BANvAUS pic.twitter.com/J2b6GREqgT — vrigu (@vrigu) August 4, 2021

Bangladesh create a history Beat Australia consecutive matches first time in T-20 formats by 5 Wickets. Star of the match is Afif Hossain & Nurul Hasan both added crucial 56* run for 6th wickets. Afif not out on 37*(31) & Nurul on 22*(21)

Well done & Congratulations. #BANvAUS pic.twitter.com/9jk4x25fob — Surinder (@navsurani) August 4, 2021

Waoo😍Another Awesome performance Historical win🇧🇩Congratulations to team Bangladesh and captain Muhmudullah Riyad for This great win against Australia👏❤️

& BTW

It's a great and historical slap for Haters🇮🇳



Keep working hard🇧🇩God bless you all ❤️ from 🇵🇰.#BANvAUS #Cricket pic.twitter.com/7Bg1w7NaAQ — Uzna Shah🇵🇰 (@shah_uzna) August 4, 2021

Bangladesh International Win Vs Australia In First 23 Years ( 1999-2021July) - 2



Bangladesh International Win Vs Australia In Last 23 Hours - 2



This Is A Fantastic Win, Not Much Expected Sohan And Afif To Survive Vs Starc, Zampa Co. They Did It In Style. #BANvAUS pic.twitter.com/MEDaxAggzt — বাংলার ছেলে 🇧🇩 (@iSoumikSaheb) August 4, 2021

Afif Hossain's unbeaten 37 takes Bangladesh 2-0 up in the series

Opting to bat first, Australia suffered another batting collapse at the top. They were 31/2 with both openers back in the hut before Mitchell Marsh initiated another resurrection. He played a steady knock alongside Moises Henriques to bail Australia out of danger.

They added 57 runs for the 3rd wicket before Mustafizur Rahman ran down the batting order as they managed only 121/7 in their quota of 20 overs. Mustafizur returned with three wickets while Shoriful Islam picked up two.

Afif Hossain and Nurul Hasan added 56 runs for the sixth wicket

Bangladesh were in tatters against Australia's new-ball bowlers chasing a moderate total. They were reduced to 21/2 before Shakib Al Hasan and Mahedi Hasan stitched a small partnership, only for the Aussies to bounce back once again.

However, a match-winning stand between Afif Hossain (37* off 31) and Nurul Hasan (22* off 21) showed maturity to take Bangladesh home and go 1-0 up in the series.

An ecstatic Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah praised Afif and Nurul for showing maturity and taking the side home. Speaking at the end of the match, Mahmudullah said:

"It's very pleasing how Afif and Sohan (Nurul Hasan) stood up and carried till the end, showed a lot of maturity. Bowlers did a very good job to restrict them around 120. Shakib was very crucial with his bowling and batting, shows how valuable he is. Losing few early wickets causes tension in the dressing room but the way Sohan and Afif batted, it took a bit of pressure off us, the dressing room was quite relieved."

"Mustafizur has always been effective in these conditions, Shoriful bowled very well, every bowler chipped in. We are taking each game at a time, we need to stand up and perform to the best of our abilities," he added.

The third T20I of the five-match series is scheduled to take place on August 6 (Friday) at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

