Banned for 5 years, Shahadat Hossain returns to competitive cricket after 18 months

Bangladesh pace bowler Shahadat Hossain, who was banned in November 2019 for five years for slapping a teammate during a first-class game, featured in a Dhaka Premier Division match on Saturday.

In November 2019, Shahadat Hossain had slapped his teammate Arafat Sunny Jr during a National Cricket League (NCL) match in Khulna because the latter refused to shine the ball for him.

According to a report in ESPN Cricinfo, there has been no official word from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on the reduction of Shahadat Hossain’s ban. The report further informed that the pacer might not have to serve the remaining portion of his five-year ban, though. Shahadat Hossain bowled two overs for Partex Sporting Club against Old DOHS Sports Club on his return to competitive cricket after 18 months.

Back in February, the 34-year-old had requested the BCB to consider reducing his ban since he needed funds for his mother's cancer treatment. BCB cricket operations chairman Akram Khan had commented at the time that they would look into the matter. He was quoted as telling Somoy TV a few months ago:

"He is facing a lot of problems in his family. His mother is diagnosed with cancer. He is not playing cricket now, so when he called me, I spoke to a few directors. We have requested the BCB's disciplinary committee. We are hopeful to get a positive result from them. I have also informed the board president, who is also positive about him. Insha Allah, we hope that he can play in the NCL.”

A five-year ban, with two years suspended, ends in 18 months, and Shahadat Hossain returned to competitive cricket today. He had earlier requested BCB to reduce his ban citing to treat his ailing mother. #DhakaLeague — Saif Hasnat (@saifhasnat) June 5, 2021

Shahadat Hossain apologised for his actions in March

In March, Shahadat Hossain said that he wanted to come back to cricket so that he can take care of his mother’s cancer treatment. He said at a press conference:

"I regret my actions. I was wrong, and I will try not to do it again. I won't have any problem for the rest of my career. My mother is a cancer patient. I want to return to cricket, to help my mother's treatment."

Apart from being handed a five-year ban, the pacer was also charged with a fine of BDT 100,000 (US $1200 approximately) for slapping Arafat Sunny Jr during the NCL game.

Shahadat Hossain has played 38 Tests, 51 ODIs and six T20Is for Bangladesh and has claimed 123 international wickets. He last represented his country in a Test match against Pakistan in Dhaka in 2015.

