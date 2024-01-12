Barbados T10 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Titans vs Warriors, Match 28

The 27th contest between Pelicans and Settlers in Barbados T10 ended without a result due to rain. In the 28th game, the Titans defeated the Warriors by 19 runs. Both games were hosted by Desmond Haynes Oval.

Titans moved one spot up to hold the pole position in the standings with six wins and four losses, carrying 12 points at an NRR of 0.809.

Guardians, on the other hand, slipped one position down to make it to the second rank. They have bagged six wins and suffered three losses in nine encounters, racking up 12 points at an NRR of 0.358.

Settlers retain their third rank with four wins and as many losses. One of their clashes ended without a result. They have a total of nine points at an NRR of 0.577. Pelicans are in the fourth position with four wins and five losses with one no result, claiming nine points at an NRR of -0.163.

Voyages and Warriors settle with the bottom two positions. The former have registered four wins with eight points, while the Warriors have bagged three wins with six points.

Rank Teams Played Won Lost Drawn NR Points NRR 1 Titans 10 6 4 0 0 12 0.809 2 Guardians 9 6 3 0 0 12 0.358 3 Settlers 9 4 4 0 1 9 0.577 4 Pelicans 10 4 5 0 1 9 -0.163 5 Voyagers 9 4 5 0 0 8 -0.813 6 Warriors 9 3 6 0 0 6 -1.089

Kevin Wickham's show goes in vain, Reifer goes berserk

Shifting our focus to the first game of the day, the Pelicans batted first and posted a good-looking total of 101/5 in 20 overs. Captain Jonathan Drakes and Shian Brathwaite were the standout batters for them, scoring 25 runs each. Kevin Stoute bagged two wickets for Settlers.

In the chase, Settlers scored 52/2 in 3.3 overs before rain interrupted play. Keeper-batter Kevin Wickham came out all guns blazing with 36 runs from eight balls. With the rain further intensifying, the game was abandoned without a result.

In the second game of the day, Titans racked up a total of 133/4 in 10 overs after batting first. Raymon Reifer (37 off 16), Rivaldo Clarke (37* off 19) and Raymond Kellman (35 off 17) were the top batters for the Titans in the first innings.

In reply, the Warriors could score only 114 runs in 9.4 overs. Captain Jonathan Carter smacked 38 runs from 14 balls, featuring five fours and two sixes. However, he couldn't get any support from other batters, losing the game by 19 runs.

