Batter smashes younger sibling for a six & two boundaries in an over during ILT20 2025 match [Watch]

Playing for the Gulf Giants, England's Tom Curran took his younger brother Sam Curran of the Desert Vipers to the cleaners in the International League T20 (ILT20) 2025 in Dubai on Wednesday, January 29. The 29-year-old scored 16 runs off his sibling's over in the encounter.

Sam bowled the crucial 19th over for his team. The left-arm pacer bowled a dot ball to start the proceedings. However, it was Tom who won the battle of the brothers as he ended up hitting a six and two fours later in the over.

You can watch the video of Tom's batting exploits against Sam below:

Trending

Tom played an impactful knock for his team. The right-handed batter notched up a 27-ball half-century and remained unbeaten on 64 off 34 deliveries. He was the lone warrior for his team and his performance helped them register a respectable 129-run total.

Desert Vipers secure a guaranteed top-two finish after a five-wicket victory over Gulf Giants in ILT20 2025

The Desert Vipers clinched a five-wicket victory over Gulf Giants in the IlT20 2025 on Wednesday, successfully chasing down the 130-run target with five wickets in hand. With their win, they are now guaranteed a top-two finish in the league stage.

They have already qualified for the playoffs and are the table toppers with seven victories from nine outings. Top order batter Max Holden shone with the bat in the run chase with a stunning unbeaten 70-run knock.

Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was adjudged the Player of the Match. He registered impressive bowling figures of 4-0-10-3. Sam Curran also did a wonderful job with the ball for the Desert Vipers, picking up three wickets while giving away 28 runs from his four overs.

While the Desert Vipers are comfortably placed at the top of the ILT20 2025 standings, the Gulf Giants languish in the penultimate place in the points table. The James Vince-led side have managed to win just three out of their eight matches so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️