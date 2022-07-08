"Batters were fearless and bowlers very clinical" - VVS Laxman lauds Team India after convincing win in 1st T20I vs England

VVS Laxman, who coached Team India in the first T20I against England on Thursday, lauded his players following a comprehensive win. The visitors thrashed Jos Buttler and Co. by 50 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

After posting 198-8 batting first, the Men in Blue bowled well to defend the target. While Hardik Pandya picked up four wickets, Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal claimed two scalps apiece to bowl out England for 148 runs in 19.3 overs.

Laxman was happy with India's all-round performance and reserved special praise for Hardik, who also shone with the bat.

Taking to Twitter, the former batter wrote:

"Fabulous win last night! Proud of the way the boys approached the match right from the start and came out on top of it. Batters were fearless and bowlers very clinical. Special mention to @hardikpandya7 for a brilliant all-round performance."

Hardik registered his maiden T20I half-century following a 33-ball 51. After a brisk start by the Indian top order, the Baroda all-rounder carried the momentum and helped the visitors post 198.

He followed it up with a match-winning spell, returning with figures of 4-33 to take the hosts out of the game. Hardik dismissed Dawid Malan and Liam Livingstone in the fifth over before returning to get the better of Jason Roy and Sam Curran.

"It's something we aren't proud of" - Rohit Sharma on India's fielding

While the Men in Blue were spectacular with the bat and ball, they were sloppy in the field, dropping as many as six catches in the first T20I. Fortunately, it didn't cost them much.

Skipper Rohit Sharma stressed that his side need to work on their fielding and get better ahead of the next game.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, he said:

"We were sloppy in the field - we should have taken those three catches. We want to set high standards; it's something we aren't proud of but we'll look to work on it and come back stronger."

The second T20I is scheduled to take place on Saturday (July 9) at Edgbaston.

