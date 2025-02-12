"Batters when they realize Hardik Pandya will bat next" - Top 10 funny memes from 1st innings of IND vs ENG 2025 3rd ODI 

Team India and England are currently facing off in the third and final ODI of the bilateral series today (February 12) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The hosts have an unassailable 2-0 lead going into the clash, having won both the previous matches by four wickets.

England captain Jos Buttler won the toss for the third consecutive time this series and opted to bowl first in today's encounter. Mark Wood gave them a great start by dismissing Rohit Sharma for 1 (2) in the second over with a beautiful delivery. Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli then stabilized the innings with a 116-run partnership for the second wicket, setting the platform for the middle order. Kohli departed after scoring a half-century, while Gill went on to notch up his seventh ODI century.

Trending

Shreyas Iyer (78) and KL Rahul (40) utilized the platform and helped India score a massive total of 356 with mini contributions from other batters. Adil Rashid starred for England in the bowling department with a four-wicket haul.

Fans enjoyed the high-scoring first innings of the third ODI between the two teams on Wednesday afternoon. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X and Instagram. One of the memes read:

"Batters when they realize Hardik Pandya will bat next and there are 10 overs left in the Innings"

Expand Tweet

Here are some other memes:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Pitched looked slightly on the slower side" - England spinner Adil Rashid after first innings of 3rd ODI vs India 2025

Speaking during the mid-innings break of the third ODI, English leg-spinner Adil Rashid reflected on his bowling performance and the first innings, saying:

"I thought, it was ok, as a team we bowled well. Pretty hard to single out the individual, nice to contribute. Just a lot of practice in the nets, it's all about identifying what kind of a bowler you are. I prefer going slower, get more revs on it, sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't."

He continued:

"Once you get the ball in the right area with enough revs, it's nice to bowl every ball like that, but it got a bit of a drift and beat the bat. Pitched looked slightly on the slower side, we got to wait and see how we're going to start."

Do you think India can defend the target? Let us know your opinions on the matter in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news