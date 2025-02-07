“Batting with both of them is a bit different, but really enjoyable” - Team India star reflects on his experience with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Star Indian batter Shubman Gill recently shared his thoughts on batting alongside the legendary duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. In a segment of Disney+ Hotstar's ‘Inside Out with Gill,’ the Punjab cricketer revealed that while each partnership has its own unique rhythm, playing with both veterans has been an enjoyable experience.

The 25-year-old shared:

“The way I play ODI cricket is a mix of Rohit Bhai and Virat Bhai. When I’m batting with Rohit Bhai, the conversations we have are always very simple. We assess the pitch, and sometimes targeting certain bowlers is easier for me, while other times, it’s easier for Rohit Bhai. I think this awareness is very important.”

“When I bat with Virat Bhai, it's all about singles, doubles, and keeping the momentum going — that’s how he likes to stay in the game. Batting with both of them is a bit different, but it’s really enjoyable with both of them,” he continued.

Since making his international debut in 2019, Shubman Gill has rapidly risen through the ranks, recently being appointed vice-captain of the ODI squad. The right-handed batter has scored 4,886 runs in 101 matches across all formats, with an impressive average of 42.85. His tally includes 24 fifties and 12 centuries, showcasing his consistency and exceptional talent at the highest level.

Shubman Gill shines with the bat in the 1st ODI against England

India and England faced off in the opening game of the three-match ODI series on Thursday, February 6, in Nagpur. Batting first, the visitors were bowled out for 248 in 47.4 overs. Captain Jos Buttler (52) and Jacob Bethell (51) were the key contributors with the bat. For India, Ravindra Jadeja and Harshit Rana each took three wickets.

In reply, Shubman Gill played a brilliant knock of 87 off 96 balls to lead India’s chase. Shreyas Iyer (59) and Axar Patel (52) also chipped in with important fifties as India won by four wickets, taking a 1-0 lead in the series with two matches remaining.

