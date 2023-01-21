"Batting karte samay bhi wicket lete the!"- Sachin Tendulkar's hilarious response to RP Singh and Aakash Chopra's apology

Legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar has always had a great sense of humor and he proved it once again during some fun banter with former cricketers RP Singh and Aakash Chopra.

Both Chopra and RP Singh were commentating on an SA20 game and discussed the whole 'run-out at non-striker's end' saga. They also analyzed the run-out and pondered whether the bowler used any skill to dismiss the non-striker.

During the discussion, RP Singh recalled a game where he hit a straight drive that took a deflection off the bowler and hit the stumps at the non-striker's end. The non-striker who was short of his ground was none other than the great Sachin Tendulkar.

Aakash Chopra was shocked and in a humorous way asked his fellow commentator to apologize to Tendulkar. Here's what Chopra tweeted:

Sachin Tendulkar's response tickled quite a few bones

Sachin Tendulkar read the tweet and in a witty way agreed that he was disappointed with RP Singh's straight drive. He also gave a tongue-in-cheek reply by claiming that the former pacer used to pick up wickets even with the bat.

Here's what Tendulkar tweeted:

"For once, the straight drive wasn’t my favorite shot! @cricketaakash @rpsingh bhaiyya toh batting karte samay bhi wicket lete the!😜 (RP Singh bro used to pick wickets even while batting!)"

Meanwhile, India will resume their three-match ODI series against New Zealand with the second game to be played in Raipur on Saturday. The hosts just about scraped past the Kiwis with a slender 12-run win in the first game and will be hopeful of a more clinical performance this time.

New Zealand, on the other hand, will know that they have a great chance of leveling the series if they continue to compete just the way they did in the first ODI.

Poll : 0 votes