"Bavuma’s son angry with Indian women doing cramp acting" - Top 10 funny memes after South Africa's win vs India in ICC Women's World Cup 2025

By Balakrishna
Modified Oct 10, 2025 18:06 IST
Fans share memes after South Africa
Fans share memes after South Africa's win vs India in 2025 Women's ODI World Cup. (Images: X - @meme_ki_diwani, @UmdarTamker, @BCCIWomen)

South Africa registered a three-wicket win against India in the tenth match of the 2025 ICC Women's World Cup on Thursday, October 9. The Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam hosted the contest. After suffering their first loss in the tournament after three games, the hosts moved down to third position in the points table.

India batted first after losing the toss and notched up a respectable total of 251 before losing all the wickets in 49.5 overs. Richa Ghosh played a scintillating knock of 94 (77) and rescued her side from a dire situation of 102/6. Pratika Rawal (37), Sneh Rana (33), and Smriti Mandhana (23) chipped in with mini contributions. Left-arm orthodox spinner Chloe Tryon scalped three wickets for the African team with the ball.

In reply, Laura Wolvaardt (70) played a responsible knock and set a decent platform for her side. However, the middle-order failed to capitalize as South Africa collapsed to 142/6. Nadine de Klerk played a wonderful counter-attacking knock of 84* (54)at this juncture and took her side over the line in 48.5 overs.

also-read-trending Trending

Fans enjoyed the entertaining contest between the two teams and expressed their views by sharing memes on X. Here are some of the best memes:

"Bavuma’s son angry with indian women doing cramp acting he’s familiar with this game," an X post read.
"I don't think I have seen anything like that in my career" - South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt on Nadine de Klerk's knock vs India in 2025 Women's World Cup

At the post-match presentation, South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt heaped praise on Nadine de Klerk for her sensational batting performance in the chase. Reflecting on the special knock, she said:

"That was incredible. I don't think I have seen anything like that in my career. Nadine's knock was very very special. We had a lot of conversation after the first game of the tournament. We talked about staying in for as long as we can. That's what we did. So special (from Nadine de Klerk).
Laura continued:

"She has been batting well in the nets, hitting the ball all over the park. Glad she could do it in the match. Richa batted incredibly well. We tried to go towards the wide line to her. But she batted really well. She is one of the best batters in the world."

India will lock horns with Australia in their upcoming match on October 12, while South Africa will face Bangladesh on October 13.

