"#BazBall" - James Neesham reacts to his quickfire 91-run knock in county cricket

New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham had a one-word reaction to his 91-run knock for Northamptonshire in a recent county match. Neesham scored his runs off just 101 balls.

Generally, batters tend to play with a defensive approach in the longer format of the game, but Neesham attacked the Kent bowlers right from the start. He hit 11 fours and two sixes during his quickfire innings.

Northamptonshire uploaded video highlights of his brilliant batting performance from the match against Kent on Twitter. Quoting the tweet, Neesham replied:

"#BazBall"

"Bazball" has become a popular term in cricket this summer. It refers to an aggressive brand of cricket adopted by the England men's team under their new Test coach Brendon McCullum.

Neesham came out to bat at number five in the second innings for Northamptonshire in their ongoing County Championship Division 1 match against Kent.

The New Zealand all-rounder formed an excellent partnership with South Africa's Ryan Rickelton to help the side cross the 200-run mark in the second innings. The duo added 158 runs for the fourth wicket before Joe Denly dismissed Neesham caught and bowled.

Can James Neesham help Northamptonshire win their match against Kent?

Northamptonshire currently lead by 252 runs heading into the final day of their County Championship Division 1 match against Kent.

Earlier this week, they won the toss and opted to bat first. A century from opening batter Emilio Gay helped them score 303 runs in their first innings. Half-centuries from Jordan Cox, Joe Denly and Jack Leaning helped Kent take a 32-run first innings lead.

However, the partnership between Ryan Rickelton and James Neesham has turned the momentum in Northamptonshire's favor again. They now have a lead of more than 250 runs in the second innings with five wickets in hand.

They will hope to build on their lead and come out on top in this County Championship Division 1 match.

