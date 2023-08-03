BBC warns presenter for calling female cricketer ‘Barbie’ during The Hundred Women – Reports

The UK-based broadcaster BBC has warned its presenter for his comments to a cricketer during The Hundred Women on Tuesday, August 1.

That came after Chris Hughes, a former Love Island contestant, told Australian all-rounder Maitlan Brown “little Barbie” on air during the pitchside interview. Brown, 26, who plays for Southern Brave, spoke about the team bonding ahead of the T20 tournament:

“We watched Barbie the other night all together, and it was really good team bonding, and the group is gelling really well together.”

The 30-year-old Hughes replied:

“You’re a little Barbie yourself, aren’t you, with your blue eyes.” As Brown laughed, Hughes added: “She’s blushing now.”

George Elsby @George_E @daisycutterzine Had to rewind to check id heard it right. Took a while to go back a few decades but yep, there it was. pic.twitter.com/0BBzyjpUTn

Speaking on the development, a BBC spokesperson said:

“We have spoken to Chris and explained that his comment was not appropriate.”

For the uninitiated, Hughes has appeared in the third series of the reality show Love Island. He has presented horse racing coverage for ITV.

Who won The Hundred Women's opener?

A clinical batting performance from Smriti Mandhana followed by Mary Taylor’s bowling efforts helped Southern Brave beat Trent Rockets by 27 runs in The Hundred Women 2023 opener.

Brave scored 157-6 after being asked to bat first. Mandhana starred with the bat, scoring 55 off 36 at a strike rate of 152.78, including two sixes and six boundaries. Maia Bouchier also chipped in with 31 off 18, while Danielle Wyatt and Chloe Tryon contributed run-a-ball 27 and 23* (10), respectively.

Byrony Smith emerged as the pick of the bowlers for Rockets, finishing with figures of 2-34, while Naomi Dattani, Alana King and Kristie Gordon scalped one apiece.

In response, Mary Taylor and Georgia Adams restricted the Rockets to 130-7, with captain Natalie Sciver-Brunt top-scoring with 49 off 31, including one six and seven boundaries. The other batters failed to deliver, though.

Taylor bagged three wickets, while Adams scalped two. Brave’s captain Anya Shrubsole also scalped one wicket.

Meanwhile, double headers featuring Welsh Fire, Manchester Originals, London Spirit and Oval Invincibles were abandoned due to rain on Wednesday (August 2).

Click here to check out the full schedule of The Hundred Women.