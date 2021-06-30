BBL|11: Chris Lynn steps down as Brisbane Heat captain

Australian hard-hitting batsman Chris Lynn has decided to step down from the captaincy position of the Brisbane Heat ahead of the 11th season of the Big Bash League (BBL). Lynn believes it is the right time for someone else to lead the team and wants to concentrate more on contributing as a batsman.

Chris Lynn informed the CEO of Queensland Cricket Terry Svenson of his decision and has assured all his support to whoever the Heat elect as their new leader. Lynn thanked his teammates and all the support staff for backing him as their skipper for the past three seasons.

In a press release by the Brisbane Heat media, Chris Lynn expressed his emotions on leading the team for so long and thanked each and everyone for their support.

“It has been a huge honor to skipper the Heat for the last three years and I am very grateful for all the backing and support from the players, coaching and backroom staff and the loyal Heat fans and sponsors. I am very proud to have led the boys and I have really enjoyed my time as captain. I have thought long and hard about my decision, and I think it is the right time for someone else to take over the reins and keep building with this talented group of players,” Lynn said.

Chris Lynn confident of a successful BBL|11 season

The Australian opener is the highest-run scorer in the history of the tournament and has also hit the highest number of sixes. He was instrumental in the Brisbane Heat finishing in third spot last season as he scored 458 runs despite missing five games due to injury.

Lynn has full faith in the Brisbane Heat and believes they have enough talent to possibly go all the way in the upcoming season.

“The group are in a really good space after last season’s BBL, and I think this is the best way forward for the club and for me as a player and I am confident the Heat can build on last year’s successful campaign,” Chris Lynn signed off.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra