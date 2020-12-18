BBL 2020-21: Captain Aaron Finch returns home, will miss Melbourne Renegades' Saturday clash

Melbourne Renegades captain Aaron Finch has headed home to Victoria after taking leave from the Big Bash League bubble. The Australian white-ball captain is set to miss Saturday's BBL game against the Hobart Hurricanes at Blundstone Arena. The Renegades management has decided to give some time off to their captain given the extended time he has spent in the bio bubble.

Aaron Finch has consistently been part of bio bubbles since September when Australia toured England. From the UK, Finch travelled to UAE as the 34-year-old was part of the Indian Premier League where he represented Royal Challengers Bangalore. Subsequently, Finch led the Australian side in the 3 ODIs against India and played in 2 T20Is as well.

How many games will Aaron Finch miss?

A new captain (for the week).



A new squad (for Saturday).



Finchy's having a break so Shaun Marsh is taking charge!



PLUS: Bonus @MohammadNabi007 + Noor Ahmad news - https://t.co/tuXDtSd2xy#Squad |#GETONRED pic.twitter.com/4qtglXZj7w — Melbourne Renegades (@RenegadesBBL) December 18, 2020

Aaron Finch is expected to miss just one game as the Melbourne Renegades have a week off before they play their next tie. They are scheduled to take on the Sydney Thunder on 26th December and Aaron Finch has made himself available for that clash.

Aaron Finch returning home shouldn't come as a surprise, as Renegades' coach Michael Klinger had indicated earlier they would give the 34-year-old some time off.

How have Aaron Finch's Melbourne Renegades fared so far in BBL?

The Melbourne Renegades are currently fifth on the BBL table after two games, of which they won one fixture and lost the other. Finch scored 35 of 28 deliveries while chasing 131 against the Perth Scorchers in their first game. The Renegades won that tie fairly comfortably and were also able to get the bonus point for being ahead of the Scorchers at the halfway stage,

In their other game, the Renegades were bowled out for 60 while chasing Sydney Sixers' mammoth score of 205. Finch only managed to put up 12 runs in that clash.

In Aaron Finch's absence, his fellow opener Shaun Marsh will be expected to lead the Renegades side.