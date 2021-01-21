BBL 2020-21: Daniel Sams to miss Sydney Thunder's next three matches

BBL side Sydney Thunder's all-rounder Daniel Sams will be out of action for the next three matches after sustaining an injury on his right hand. The player got injured in his club's previous match against Hobart Hurricanes at the Canberra.

Sams experienced discomfort in his hand while trying to field a ball off his own bowling. Physiotherapist Murray Ryan said that the Thunder would miss the star all-rounder's services for their next three BBL fixtures.

Wishing Samsy a speedy recovery 💚 Hopefully we'll see him back in action during finals!#ThunderNation #BBL10 https://t.co/tHWTVOANWr — Sydney Thunder (@ThunderBBL) January 20, 2021

“Dan fell awkwardly onto his right hand and wrist while fielding off his own bowling. Scans completed yesterday have indicated a bone and ligament injury that has been reviewed by a hand specialist."

The 28-year-old Australian will travel with his side to Adelaide, with hopes of him recovering ahead of the playoffs. The Thunders are yet to book a place for themselves in the top four, but are on the verge of making it to the knockout games.

“Dan has subsequently been ruled out of the final three Thunder round games. His timeline for a return to play will be determined by medical staff following these games."

Thunders go up against Sixers in upcoming BBL fixture

Sydney Thunders will lock horns with Sydney Sixers in the upcoming match of the Big Bash League (BBL) at the Adelaide Oval on Friday.

Advertisement

The Sixers are placed atop the points table with 32 points, having won eight matches and losing four. The Thunders, on the other hand, find themselves in fourth position with 23 points, and are fighting hard to finish high on the points table.

The Sydney Sixers, are the only team to cross 30 points in the ongoing edition of the BBL and could go on to cause upset to several teams who look to finish high after the league phase.