BBL 2020-21: Daniel Sams whacks four sixes off the penultimate over to seal a thrilling win for Sydney Thunder [Watch]

All-rounder Daniel Sams had made a name for himself with his magnificent bowling performances in the Big Bash League last year. The ambidextrous player showed off his batting skills in the match against Brisbane Heat today as he helped Sydney Thunder win by four wickets.

Sydney required 24 runs off 12 deliveries to defeat former champions, Brisbane, at Manuka Oval. Ben Laughlin bowled the penultimate over and started with a waist-high full-toss.

The umpires called it a no-ball, and Daniel Sams smacked it outside the boundary line. Laughlin made a remarkable comeback as he bowled two dot balls on the trot. However, Sams sealed the deal for his team by striking three maximums off the third, fourth, and fifth deliveries.

The Sydney Thunder star won the Man of the Match award for his unbeaten 25-ball 65* in Canberra.

Incredible! Daniel Sams hits four sixes off the penultimate over to seal a remarkable comeback win for the Thunder! #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/06tfOInTeB — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 14, 2020

Daniel Sams' heroics help Sydney Thunder register their first win of BBL 2020-21

Sydney Thunder had lost their tournament opener to the Melbourne Stars on Saturday. Today, Chris Lynn destroyed Sydney's bowling attack in Canberra, with a 44-ball 69, coming in at number three.

Jack Wildermuth then turned the game in Brisbane's favor with his 11-ball 31 and a double strike in the Sydney Thunder innings' first over. Alex Hales and Callum Ferguson were back in the pavilion with just one run on the board as it seemed like Brisbane Heat would record a comfortable victory.

Wildermuth then dismissed Usman Khawaja in the third over as Sydney was down 22/3. Alex Ross and Baxter Holt rebuilt the innings from there. However, both batsmen departed to the pavilion before Thunder could score even half of Brisbane's 178-run total.

It was then that Daniel Sams joined hands with Ben Cutting in the middle. The two all-rounders had a 69-run partnership for the sixth wicket, with Sams playing the aggressor's role. Mark Steketee cleaned up Cutting in the 18th over. However, Daniel slammed four sixes in the next over to ensure that his team scripted a memorable win.