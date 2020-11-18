Big Bash League 2020-21: How much prize money will the winners of the tournament get in rupees

The Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21 season is round around the corner and it is no doubt one of the most exciting T20 leagues in the world. The BBL is organized every year by Cricket Australia in the summer months of November, December and January. In terms of average attendance, it is on par with the Indian Premier League.

This is the 19th edition of the Big Bash League and 8 teams will compete in a double round-robin format before going into the qualifier stage. The Sydney Sixers trumped the Melbourne Stars by 19 runs in the 2019 final.

This year, they will lock horns with the Hobart Hurricanes on 10th December to kickstart the tournament. After this, every team will play every other team twice for the 5 playoffs berths.

The addition of Mitchell Starc is a HUGE one for the @SixersBBL

The Big Bash League 2020 prize money has not yet been revealed officially, but it is expected to be similar to the amount the winners received last year. The 2020 champions are expected to receive approximately INR 2.45 crores or $450,000 in Australian currency.

The runners up will get INR 1.2 crores while the 3rd and 4th placed teams will receive around INR 43 lakhs each. The 5th-placed team will get INR 10 lakhs and the remaining 4 teams will also receive a share according to the games they play.

Big Bash League 2020 qualifier stage format

The Big Bash League qualifier stage was revamped in 2019 and will come with a new 5 match system which will give the top two teams two chances to stay in the tournament.

As per this format, the teams finishing fourth and fifth will play 'The Eliminator' on 29th January. This will be followed by the teams finishing first competing in the 'The Qualifier' on the next day. The winner of this game will get a ticket which will take them straight to the final.

A dismissal like we've never seen before, and we'll probably never see again!



A dismissal like we've never seen before, and we'll probably never see again!

The winner of 'The Eliminator' will take on the third-placed team in a knockout game before the action unfolds on the next weekend. The winner of this game will go head-on against the loser of 'The Qualifier'.

Finally, the team which wins this game will compete for the Big Bash League title against the winner of 'The Qualifier' on 6th February.

For the Indian audience, the Big Bash League timings will vary anywhere between 5:30 am to 1:45 pm for all 59 games. The matches are expected to be played behind closed doors. However, the absence of spectators won't mean there will any less excitement when Australia's biggest T20 league returns this season.