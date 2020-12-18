BBL 2020-21: Jason Holder believes batsmen should be more aggressive against 'champion' Rashid Khan

Sydney Sixers' latest signing Jason Holder has joined the team ahead of their match against the Adelaide Strikers. In a video conference before his maiden appearance in BBL 2020-21, Holder spoke about Adelaide's overseas star Rashid Khan.

Holder described Khan as a champion player who dominated various T20 leagues. On the other hand, the Caribbean all-rounder felt the batsmen could perform well against him with a more aggressive approach.

🙌 @Jaseholder98 has linked up with his new Sixers teammates in Hobart, but he says he's going to leave the dance celebrations to fellow West Indian @TridentSportsX... for now 😉



Full interview > https://t.co/PRU5Xbf3sR#smashemsixers #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/7le034EHIQ — Sydney Sixers (@SixersBBL) December 18, 2020

Jason Holder revealed that Jordan Silk recently approached him to ask for few tips on facing Rashid Khan. Holder talked about that meeting in his conference as he said:

"While I was at practice yesterday, Jordan came to me, and he just asked me a little bit about Rashid, and he's a champion, to be honest. You know, he's a very good bowler. He's got a really good record all around the world too."

Continuing to speak on how the batsmen could counter Rashid Khan, Jason Holder added:

"I'm not so sure I want to tell the secrets here, but more often than not, you know a lot of people just tend not to smash him or try to smash him. And, you know, maybe we should probably take the other approach and be positive against him."

Rashid Khan and Jason Holder have been teammates in multiple leagues

It is pertinent to note Jason Holder shared the dressing room with Rashid Khan at the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020. Khan also played under Holder's captaincy with the Barbados Tridents in CPL 2020.

Advertisement

As a result, Holder would have faced Rashid many times in the training nets. It will be interesting to see how the West Indian all-rounder performs against his Afghan spinner in the Sydney Sixers vs. Adelaide Strikers match.

Rashid Khan has taken two wickets in two matches for the Strikers in BBL 2020-21.