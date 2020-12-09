BBL 2020-21: Melbourne Stars' Andre Fletcher shows off dance moves to famous song 'Savage Love' [Watch]

West Indies' wicket-keeper batsman Andre Fletcher has landed in Australia to play for the Melbourne Stars in the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) 2020 competition.

The 'Spiceman' scored 58 runs in the recently concluded T20I series between West Indies and New Zealand.

Ahead of his BBL stint with the Melbourne Stars, Andre Fletcher had a pre-season shoot, where he danced to the famous song 'Savage Love.' The 33-year-old from Grenada showed off his dancing talent, wearing the Stars jersey.

The Melbourne Stars shared the clip on their official Twitter handle.

Can Andre Fletcher help the Melbourne Stars end their title drought in BBL?

Over the years, big names of the T20 world like Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Kevin Pietersen, Shane Warne, Adam Zampa, Lasith Malinga, DJ Bravo, Dale Steyn, Cameron White, and David Hussey have represented the Melbourne Stars in the BBL. Still, the franchise has not managed to win a single title.

They made it to the summit clash in the last two seasons, but the Melbourne Renegades and the Sydney Sixers did not allow them to secure the trophy.

It is pertinent to note that the Stars had qualified for the 2015 season finale as well, where the Sydney Thunder edged them by three wickets.

Melbourne have formed a stellar squad for the 10th BBL season. Apart from Andre Fletcher, the team also features Maxwell, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Nicholas Pooran, and Dilbar Hussain.

The Stars signed Jonny Bairstow for the upcoming competition, but the Englishman made himself unavailable for BBL 10. Andre Fletcher took his place, and as seen in the video, he is already having a great time Down Under.

It will be intriguing to see if the Melbourne Stars could end their championship drought in BBL this year.