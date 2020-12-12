BBL 2020-21: Mujeeb Ur Rahman rejoins Brisbane Heat after recovering from COVID-19

In what came as a big boost for the Brisbane Heat after a six-wicket loss in their opening game against the Melbourne Stars on Friday (December 11), Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman returned to the franchise on Saturday after recovering from COVID-19.

The Brisbane Heat import is available for selection for the game against the Sydney Thunder on Monday (December 14) at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The 19-year-old was released from a Queensland hospital on Saturday.

“Mujeeb was cleared to join the Heat yesterday and arrangements were made to bring him to Canberra to begin his BBL campaign, the third season he has been with the Heat,” the franchise said in a statement on Saturday.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman developed symptoms on December 4 while in hotel quarantine on the Gold Coast, south of Brisbane, before eventually testing positive for the deadly virus. He was then kept in isolation at a Queensland hospital under the care of Queensland Health.

Mujeeb, who is the No.2 bowler as per ICC T20I rankings, will add more firepower to the Brisbane Heat bowling attack. The so-called ‘mystery spinner’ has scalped 15 wickets at a remarkable economy rate of 6.08 in 18 BBL games so far.

Brisbane Heat full squad list for BBL 2020-21

Local players: Chris Lynn (c), Xavier Barlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Tom Cooper, Sam Heazlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben Laughlin, Morne Morkel, Jimmy Peirson, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Jack Wildermuth, Matthew Willans, Simon Milenko, Jack Wood, Lachlan Pfeffer

Overseas players: Lewis Gregory (England), Dan Lawrence (England), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan)

The Brisbane Heat started their campaign with a loss against the Melbourne Stars at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. Their final league match is scheduled to take place on January 26 against the Perth Scorchers at the Sydney Cricket Ground.