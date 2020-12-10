Melbourne Renegades coach Michael Klinger has confirmed that Australian opener Aaron Finch is going to be available for selection for their first two games of the season.

Aaron Finch had missed the second T20I against India due to a glute strain. Klinger confirmed that Finch will lead the side when the Renegades take to the field against the Perth Scorchers for their first game of the 2020-21 BBL season.

''He's(Finch) definitely going to be playing; He'll have his hit out tomorrow with us leading into the game so he's ready to go and he always comes to the Renegades set up with a fantastic attitude."

However, Klinger indicated that Aaron Finch would be given some time off midway through the tournament.

''There may be periods where we give him time to go home. We're quite lucky in our first period where we've got two blocks where we've got six-day breaks after our back-to-back games on the 12th and 13th so there may be a period there where we can get Finchy home.''

The Melbourne Renegades will be looking to perform better than last season, when they finished bottom of the table. With an experienced international like Aaron Finch being available, Klinger will be feeling much more confident going into this season's first two games.

The Renegades will play back-to-back games on the upcoming weekend as they take on Perth Scorchers on December 12th and then Sydney Sixers on the 13th.

Aaron Finch's performance for the Renegades

Aaron Finch is the top scorer in Renegades' history, as he has 2252 runs in 63 matches for them at an average of 38.83. He has managed 218 50s.

The 34-year-old played nine games for them last season and scored 363 runs at an average of 45.38. Hence, Finch's availability for the first two games is a massive boost for the Melbourne-based outfit.