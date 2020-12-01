BBL 2020-21: Sunrisers Hyderabad star Jason Holder set to make his BBL debut with Sydney Sixers

West Indian Test skipper and Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Jason Holder is all set to make his BBL debut in the 2020-21 season. Defending champions Sydney Sixers have signed Holder for three games in December.

Jason Holder was a cog in the SRH setup in IPL 2020 as he orchestrated their sharp turnaround from the bottom of the table to ultimately qualifying in the top four. The 29-year-old originally went unsold in the auction, but was later picked by SRH as a replacement for the injured Mitchell Marsh.

Jason Holder provided all-round balance to the side by taking wickets at the most important parts games and also scoring handy runs lower down the order. In seven matches, he claimed 14 wickets at 16.64, with a respectable economy of 8.32.

Earlier in the year, Holder captained the Barbados Tridents in the Caribbean Premier League, with 10 wickets at 21.90 and an economy rate of 6.63 in 10 matches. He also added 192 runs at a strike rate of 140.14.

In an interaction, Jason Holder told The Sydney Morning Herald:

“I’m really excited to be coming to the BBL and the Sydney Sixers. I’ve wanted to for a few years now and this year I have the opportunity to come in and make some appearances and hopefully do a bit for the Sixers.”

Holder will join fellow West Indian star Carlos Braithwaite and the English duo of Tom Curran and James Vince as imports on the Sixers roster.

Jason Holder's three games for the season

Advertisement

Rain! Rain! Rain! End of 3rd T20I 😪

Congrats on the series win @BLACKCAPS 👏👏👏



Next Stop ➡️ TESTs 🏏😎#WIvNZ #TeamWI pic.twitter.com/AKOjSs9LFT — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) November 30, 2020

The three games featuring Jason Holder in the Sixers pink are the December 20 match against the Adelaide Strikers, the December 26 clash with the Melbourne Stars, and the December 29 match against the Melbourne Renegades.

His debut against the Strikers will be played at the Blundstone Arena and the other two games at the Gold Coast. The match against the Stars on Boxing Day will make up for an exciting contest, as Jason Holder will come head to head with Caribbean teammate Nicholas Pooran.

Jason Holder is currently in New Zealand, where his side is taking part in a 3-match T20I series and 2 Tests. Holder wasn't a part of the squad in the shortest format as it was announced before his heroics unfolded for SRH, but he will lead the Test side when the matches begin on 3rd December.

The Trans-Tasman understanding between Australia and New Zealand will allow Jason Holder to join his team without undergoing strict quarantine restrictions.