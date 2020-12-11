BBL 2020-21: What is the Power Surge in the Big Bash League?

The world got its first glimpse of the Power Surge when the Hobart Hurricanes took on the Sydney Sixers in Match 1 of BBL|10 at the Blundstone Arena in Hobart on Thursday (December 10).

The Power Surge was one of the three new Big Bash League rules introduced before the start of the 10th edition. According to this innovation, the traditional six-over powerplay is replaced by a four-over period at the start of an innings. The batting side is free to opt for the remaining two-over restriction at any point after the 11th over.

Batting first, the Hurricanes enforced their Power Surge at the end of 14 overs and scored 25 runs in those two overs.

Chasing 179 to start off the campaign on a winning note, the visitors opted for their Power Surge right after the 11th over. The Daniel Hughes-led side managed to score just 18 runs in that period before eventually falling short by 16 runs.

Power Surge will help batsmen and bowlers alike, said the innovator

Tim David was the Man of the Match for his 33-ball 58

The new rules were the brainchild of Trent Woodhill, who is the Big Bash’s player acquisition and cricket consultant. He believes BBL matches will now generate more attention and narratives.

About the Power Surge, he reasoned that the belated field restrictions would not only help a not-so-potent batsman get going but it would also enable attacking bowlers scalp wickets by luring batsmen to play big shots.

“It [Power Surge] provides the opportunity potentially for a middle to lower-order player to take on a bowler when they only have two players out. Six overs to me is about right," Woodhill said.

As much as you want more runs and sixes, you also want bowlers to have a chance to showcase their talents...it might be a spinner bowling with two players out, I know someone like an Adam Zampa is really looking forward to testing himself in this type of context,” Woodhill elaborated.

The league stage of Australia’s premier T20 competition will conclude on January 26 next year, following which a five-match knockout round will commence. The BBL 2020/21 final is scheduled for February 6.