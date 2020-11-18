West Indies and Delhi Capitals all-rounder Keemo Paul has signed up for Hobart Hurricanes and is all set to make his debut in the Big Bash League (BBL). The signing comes on the back of a recommendation from Ricky Ponting, who was his coach at IPL franchise Delhi Capitals this season.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan spinner Zahir Khan has switched clubs and has signed with Melbourne Stars for the 10th season of the BBL. He had played for Brisbane Heat in the previous edition.

Keemo Paul is currently with the West Indies squad touring New Zealand and will join his BBL franchise upon the conclusion of the tour. He will not be available for the first three matches of his franchise including the inaugural match of the BBL.

The 22-year-old said that he had spoken to Ricky Ponting about Hobart during the IPL and feels excited to be part of the BBL.

“I have always been a big BBL fan and an avid watcher of the tournament, and I cannot wait to join up with the Hurricanes group. I have spoken to Ricky here at the IPL about Hobart and Tasmania and he has spoken really positively about the team and the competition,” Keemo Paul told Hobart Hurricanes.

Zahir Khan had played eight matches for Brisbane Heat last season and picked up eight wickets at an economy rate of 6.6. He was released at the end of last season and has changed his allegiance now.

Khan said that the Melbourne Stars squad looked strong and hoped that they will have a successful season this year.

“I’m really looking forward to playing for the Stars during this BBL season. The squad is looking strong and I’d like to thank the club for giving me the chance to be part of it. Together I am sure we will build a successful season,” Zahir Khan told Melbourne Stars.

Both Stars and Hurricanes have signed some quality international stars for BBL 2020-21

Apart from Keemo Paul, Hurricanes have signed English batters Dawid Malan and Will Jacks as well as South African veteran Coin Ingram for the upcoming season of the BBL.

While at the Stars camp, Zahir Khan will join some big names in T20 cricket such as Jonny Bairstow and Nicholas Pooran.

Jonny Bairstow is currently part of the England squad which is in South Africa and will be available only after Christmas, while Nicholas Pooran is with Keemo Paul in New Zealand and will be missing the initial six matches of his franchise.

The 10th season of BBL will start off on December 10 with the Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers facing each other.