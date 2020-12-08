BBL 2020: Callum Ferguson shocked by BBL innovations

Sydney Thunder skipper Callum Ferguson has said that he was shocked when three innovations for Big Bash League (BBL) 2020 were announced by Cricket Australia (CA).

Last month, CA disclosed a trio of new playing conditions (Power Surge, X-Factor and Bash Boost) that are to be followed in BBL 2020. Notable cricketing figures in Australia, including former World Cup-winning captain Michael Clarke, greeted the announcement with skepticism.

Now, Callum Ferguson has come forward and revealed that he was 'pretty shocked' when the changes in BBL 2020 playing conditions were made public. He said:

“If I am honest, I was pretty shocked they were looking to make big changes to the game. I’m a firm believer the T20 game is a great product as it is. I feel like we might have been looking to change the game a little bit on the back of some lopsided games, which were probably more a result of the wickets not being what they normally are in Australia."

The Adelaide-born Australian cricketer stated that there were concerns that the innovative additions might make the rules too complicated for the fans to easily understand. He continued:

“We want to make sure that it’s still game that’s relatively easy to understand. It is quite a tricky one to understand when you’re new to the game, and that’s what we’re a little bit mindful of. But now that the rules are in place, certainly here at the Thunder, we’re really keen to explore how these rules can be used, and how we maximise their effect for our benefit.”

However, with the rules already in place now for BBL 2020, the 36-year old Thunder captain is ready to embrace the changes and is looking forward to effectively utilizing the new playing conditions.

Callum Ferguson also emphasized that administrators and players have to work in harmony for the better of the sport. He added:

“I am a very open-minded person when it comes to change, and I’m really looking forward to seeing how they pan out over the season and see what effect they have on the game. Players are only ever looking for what’s best for the game, and no doubt the (administrators) are too, so we’ve all got to work together.”

BBL 2020 is set to kick-off from December 10 with the tournament-opener between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers. The Thunder will cross swords with the Stars at Manuka Oval in their first match of BBL 2020.

BBL 2020 - Schedule