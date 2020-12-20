BBL 2020-21: Dan Christian smashes second-fastest 50 in Big Bash history

Dan Christian roared his way to a 15-ball 50 to help the Sydney Sixers beat the Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League (BBL) on Sunday.

The all-rounder smashed five sixes and four fours, reaching his half-century in just 15 balls. It was the second fastest fifty in BBL history after Chris Gayle, who reached his half-century in just 12 balls in 2016 while playing for the Melbourne Renegades.

Dan Christian single-handedly changed the course of the game with his swashbuckling innings. When he arrived at the crease, the Sydney Sixers were struggling at 3/58 after 11.1 overs.

However, his knock carried the BBL 09 champions to an impressive score of 177/5 after 20 overs.

Christian smacked the ball with great disdain as he attacked the bowlers right from the start of his innings. It included three sixes and a four off just one Liam Scott over, as the Strikers' X-factor substitution failed to pay off.

He even hit Rashid Khan for two big sixes, before being eventually dismissed by Wes Agar just one ball after reaching his record fifty.

Dan Christian makes an impact with the ball too

Dan Christian put in a memorable performance with both bat and ball

The Adelaide Strikers could only manage 139/7 in response, and Dan Christian starred with the ball as well.

Advertisement

Christian went for just 25 runs in his four overs and also managed to take the all-important wicket of Phil Salt, who had made a brisk start during the power-play.

The Strikers received the bonus point for the Bash Boost, but fell flat in the second half of their innings to hand the Sydney Sixers their second win of the season.

Dan Christian was unsurprisingly named Man of the Match for his excellent all-round performance. The win took the Sydney Sixers to third place in the BBL 10 standings, while the Adelaide Strikers are now fourth.