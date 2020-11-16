BBL 2020: Darren Lehmann backs X-Factor over previous ODI Supersub

The forthcoming Big Bash League recently introduced three new rules – Power Surge, X-Factor and Bash Boost – to make the matches more exciting and give the players something to play for throughout the match.

Brisbane Heat head coach Darren Lehmann spoke in favour of the introductions, saying they will be more successful than the similar rules that were earlier briefly used in ODI cricket.

According to the X-Factor rule, each team will have an option to substitute one player from their starting XI with either the 12th or 13th player on the team sheet. However, a player can be subbed out only if he hasn’t batted or bowled more than one over in the match by then.

Entertainment levels 📈



“The Power Surge, X-Factor and Bash Boost prioritise high scoring, exciting cricket, introduce new strategic angles and ensure there’s always something to play for throughout the entire match," - Head of BBL, Alistair Dobson #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/Nacna2XHw9 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) November 15, 2020

While it will be similar to how substitutions operate in football, it is not far away from the Supersub rule which was used in ODI cricket in 2005/06. Under the Supersub rule, a 12th player was named before the toss and could be substituted at any point in the game.

Darren Lehmann, though, believes the X-Factor rule will have an immediate impact on the game, and that it will help struggling sides stage a comeback into the match.

"I think this one [will be more] successful because it is an immediate impact on the game and it can allow you to bring the games closer together I would think...That's just me and my personal opinion. Instead of getting bowled out for 110-120, you should with the extra batter be able to make a decent score, 140 or 150, if you're in trouble. The same with the bowling, you get an extra bowling option if you've made a lot of runs,” Darren Lehmann told ESPNcricinfo.

“In essence, I think it will make the games closer...Fifteen years ago, I think we just ended up using an allrounder who could do a bit of both. I think it gives you a bit more flexibility," Darren Lehmann added.

‘You might need the Power Surge to get back into the game,’ feels Darren Lehmann

Darren Lehmann was appointed head coach of Brisbane Heat in March 2019

Advertisement

The Power Surge rule is not very different from the five-over mid-innings powerplay rule earlier used in ODI cricket. This new rule allows teams to have a two-over powerplay with just two men outside the circle in the final 10 overs of the innings. However, the initial period of powerplay will be reduced to four overs.

Darren Lehmann reckons teams won’t leave it till the very last and instead enforce the Power Surge midway through the second half of the innings.

"I think you'll leave it late if you can, but you won't leave it until [overs] 19 and 20," Lehmann said. "I think you'll take it at around the 15-16 [over mark]. But again, I'm just not sure how that plays out. You might need to get ahead of the rate to get back into the game, so you might need to take it at 11," Darren Lehmann explained.

The league stage of BBL 2020 will be played between December 10 and January 26. The playoffs will then commence on January 29, with the final scheduled for February 6.