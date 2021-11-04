BBL 2021/22: Melbourne Renegades sign former Indian U19 skipper Unmukt Chand

Former Indian cricketer Unmukt Chand has signed up with the Melbourne Renegades for the upcoming season of the Big Bash League.

Chand, 28, called time on his cricket career in India earlier this year and will be the first cricketer from the country to participate in the Australian T20 league.

The former U19 World Cup-winning skipper will return to the country in which he first shot into the limelight nearly a decade ago. On expected terms, the top-order batter is very excited to take part in the BBL.

"I’m very excited, it’s great to be part of the Melbourne Renegades family. I’ve always followed the Big Bash and it’s a great opportunity for me to come and play some good cricket.’’

“I’m really looking forward to coming to Melbourne and to get going. I’ve always enjoyed playing in Australia. I haven’t been to Melbourne before… I know for a fact there are lots of Indians in Melbourne, so it’s going to be nice, and I hope the crowds turn up for games as well."

“I’ve always wanted to play in leagues like these and it’s great that now I have this opportunity to be representing the Renegades in the Big Bash, so for me it’s big. I really look forward to contributing as much as I can on the field. I’ll give it my best shot.”

Unmukt smashed a match-winning ton against Australia in the 2012 U19 World Cup final. The right-hander was hailed as the next superstar in Indian cricket. However, it didn’t exactly turn out that way. With the opportunities of representing the country becoming more improbable with every passing year, the right-hander decided to move to the USA.

Chand featured in the Minor Cricket League. He ended up getting adjudged as the ‘Player of the Tournament" after his side, the Silicon Valley Strikers, won the competition.

Unmukt Chand will be available for the entire 2021/22 season

Meanwhile, Renegades head coach David Saker is delighted at the prospect of Unmukt joining the Aaron Finch-led squad.

Saker said-

‘’We’re delighted to have Unmukt joining the Renegades and see him being an important part of our group. He brings a wealth of cricket experience. To have a player joining our team who has represented three IPL teams and led his country at ‘A’ and Under 19 level is fantastic.’’

“As a batter, Unmukt is dynamic and can change games quickly. He has spent much of his career at the top of the order, but we believe he has the flexibility to fill a variety of roles as we need.”

Meanwhile, Renegades GM James Rosengarten said.

“It’s great to have Unmukt on board and we’re looking forward to seeing what he can do as a Renegade. He makes history as the first Indian player in the BBL, which is exciting for our club, our fans and the competition.”

“We believe we’re assembling a well-rounded group, with a nice mix of experience and exciting, young talent. Our list is close to finalised, but we look forward to sharing some more exciting news with our fans in the run up to the season.”

Unmukt, who represented IPL franchises like Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals- has featured in 77 T20s, scoring 1565 runs at an average of 22.35 and a strike rate of 116.09 with 8 50-plus scores and three tons.

The forthcoming BBL season will take place between December 05 - January 28.

