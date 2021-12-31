BBL in utter disarray after COVID-19 outbreak in Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Stars camp 

The ongoing season of the Big Bash League (BBL) has been ravaged by a flurry of COVID-19 cases among two franchise. An alarming 11 positive test results have emerged across the Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Stars squads in the latest round of testing.

Of the 11 members to have contracted the virus, the Thunder holds 4 cases and are slated to play the Adelaide Strikers in the New Year's Eve contest. The Stars, who already had their game against the Scorchers postponed, will face them on the rescheduled date of 2nd January.

The contest between the Melbourne Stars and Perth Scorchers was called off at the last minute after a member of the coaching staff returned a positive test. After the latest rounds of PCR testing, eight support staff members in the Melbourne Stars camp have been reported as positive cases.

Both franchises have been in touch with Cricket Australia over the course of action regarding their upcoming matches. Sydney Thunder are said to be seeking consultation from South Australia Health to aid their ongoing predicament.

The health and safety of our players and staff will continue to be our priority: BBL franchise Melbourne Stars

This has been a challenging season for the Melbourne Stars, to say the least. The Melbourne-based franchise succumbed to a record defeat against the Sydney Sixers in the season opener. They had to field their second string unit due to an injury crisis. They now have an uphill battle to climb on the back of these positive cases. The Stars' general manager Blair Crouch said:

"First and foremost, we wish everyone affected by this outbreak a quick and speedy recovery. The health and safety of our players and staff will continue to be our priority, especially with the challenges the new Omicron variant presents. We are providing all the support we can to players, staff and their families. I'd like to thank the medical teams at both Cricket Victoria and Cricket Australia for their ongoing guidance and support."

The Land Down Under is currently reeling from the Omicron variant. There has been a steady rise in cases all over the country and has even breached the Ashes bio-bubble. BBL winner Travis Head became the first player to test positive for COVID-19 earlier today.

