BBL 2021: Sydney Sixers forced to play assistant coach Jay Lenton in knockout game after Josh Phillippe tests positive for COVID-19

Sydney Sixers' assistant coach Jay Lenton was forced to take the field in the knockout game against the Adelaide Adelaide Strikers in the ongoing BBL. Lenton was made to play after several COVID cases were discovered in the Sixers camp.

He was called up for Wednesday's game after Josh Phillippe became the latest COVID-affected player a couple of hours before the start of the game. Phillippe is the third cricketer to test positive after Jack Edwards and his brother Mickey were ruled out last week.

It is understood Cricket Australia allowed the Sixers to field Jay Lenton because the wicket-keeper position is a specialist role.

KFC Big Bash League @BBL



Matt Short and Alex Carey ready to face it all for the @strikersBBL. Let's GO! Steve O'Keefe has ball in hand for the @SixersBBL . Assistant coach Jay Lenton is behind the stumps.Matt Short and Alex Carey ready to face it all for the @strikersBBL. Let's GO! #BBL11 Steve O'Keefe has ball in hand for the @SixersBBL. Assistant coach Jay Lenton is behind the stumps.Matt Short and Alex Carey ready to face it all for the @strikersBBL. Let's GO! #BBL11 https://t.co/imsstszvcR

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old is not new to the job as he spent a couple of summers with the Sydney Thunder before joining the Sixers as an assistant coach this season.

There have not been many cases where coaches have taken to the field. Luke Ronchi was once forced to play for New Zealand as a substitute during an ODI game against India. With Mitchell Santner suffering from a stomach bug, assistant coach Ronchi had to come out as a substitute fielder.

Former England captain Paul Collingwood, who was then the assistant coach, also had to play one of the warm-up games ahead of the 2019 ODI World Cup with the hosts suffering from a couple of injuries.

"It's got a nice ring to it, the assistant coach who is playing" - Jay Lenton

7Cricket @7Cricket



Jay Lenton talks through his whirlwind 24 hours Assistant coach for @SixersBBL yesterday, playing for them today!Jay Lenton talks through his whirlwind 24 hours #BBL11 Assistant coach for @SixersBBL yesterday, playing for them today!Jay Lenton talks through his whirlwind 24 hours #BBL11 https://t.co/KtCms0tsvo

Reacting to the situation, Jay Lenton revealed that he came to know that he would be playing only a couple of hours before the game. Speaking ahead of the showdown, he said:

"It's got a nice ring to it, the assistant coach who is playing! I found out at around 1 o'clock today. Everything went through the process."

Lenton added:

“Last time I played at a game was at the Thunder camp, which was before Christmas. The last game before Christmas.”

Speaking of the game, batting first, the Adelaide Strikers have posted 167 runs on the board, riding on a half-century from Jonathan Wells (62*) and telling contributions from Ian Cockbain (48) and Matt Renshaw (36*).

Also Read Article Continues below

The Sixers are well placed to chase down the total with 35 needed off the last three overs and Hayden Kerr leading the charge with an unbeaten 78.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar