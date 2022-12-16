BBL 2022-23: Sydney Thunder hits a record low as they collapse for 15 to lose by 124 runs to Adelaide Strikers

A capitulation of epic proportions happened at the Sydney Showground Stadium (SCG) as the Adelaide Strikers bowled the Sydney Thunder out for 15 in a Big Bash League (BBL) fixture. In the process, the 2015-16 champions registered the lowest total in tournament history.

After electing to bat first, the Adelaide Strikers struggled for the most part as former Brisbane Heat batter Chris Lynn top-scored with 36. Their latest import all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme, who batted at number five, scored a valuable 24-ball 33 as the Strikers scraped to 139-6 in their allotted 20 overs.

Fazalhaq Farooqi starred with the ball, bagging figures of 4-0-20-3, while Gurinder Sandhu, Daniel Sams, and Brendan Doggett snared two scalps each.

In response, not once did the Thunder look settled as the Strikers required only three bowlers in less than six overs to skittle the opposition. Right-arm speedster Henry Thornton stole the show for them, bagging figures of 2.5-1-3-5, while Wes Agar took four scalps. Matthew Short struck first, dismissing Matthew Gikes in the first over of the innings. It was also the shortest completed innings in men's T20 history.

The loss for the Thunder comes after a narrow one-wicket victory over the Melbourne Stars in the tournament's opening fixture. Strikers, by contrast, have registered their second win after beating the Sydney Sixers by 51 runs on their home soil.

"I honestly cannot believe what just happened" - Adelaide Strikers' Henry Thornton

Henry Thornton. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Following the game, Thornton expressed his disbelief at what happened and said it was the first time he had witnessed such scenes. He also described Matthew Short's one-handed screamer at slip as the best he has seen.

"I honestly cannot believe what just happened. I think everyone here probably doesn't know what is going on either. It was amazing. We thought they bowled really, really well considering what the wicket was doing. And we just thought if we hung in there long enough we'd create chances. That's unbelievable.

"I've never had that happen in my life to be honest. It's amazing. We just thought if we bowled top of the stumps, and we were really clear on what we wanted to execute, we'd be in the game. We got a lot of nick offs. Harry took five catches and Shorty, that was one of the best catches I've ever seen at first slip."

The Thunder will look to get their campaign back on track when they face the Melbourne Renegades on Sunday.

