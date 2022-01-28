Perth Scorchers thrash Sydney Sixers in final to win BBL 2022 title

The Perth Scorchers recovered from a collapse before routing the Sydney Sixers by 79 runs at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne to win the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022 title on Friday. It was the fourth BBL trophy for the team led by Ashton Turner.

The Scorchers were put in to bat and were reeling at 25/4 at one point, but came back strong to post 171/6 from their 20 overs courtesy of half-centuries from Turner and Laurie Evans. They then proceeded to bowl out the Sixers out for just 92.

Andrew Tye picked up three wickets while Jhye Richardson claimed two scalps as the Perth Scorchers bowlers ran through the Sixers' lineup. Daniel Hughes tried to keep his side alive with a 33-ball 42, but it was not nearly enough as the Scorchers ran through them in 16.2 overs.

Laurie Evans, Ashton Turner change the game for Perth Scorchers

It was the Sydney Sixers who got off to the better start as Kurtis Patterson, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh and Colin Munro all fell within the first five overs, with the Scorchers struggling at 25/4.

However, Laurie Evans and Ashton Turner turned it around for them with a 104-run partnership that took the game away from the Sydney Sixers. Evans hit an unbeaten 76 off 41 deliveries with four sixes and as many boundaries, while Turner scored 54 off 35 with four boundaries and a six.

Ashton Agar also hit three quick boundaries at the death for his 9-ball 15. Spinners Nathan Lyon and Steve O'Keefe took two wickets apiece, while Jackson Bird and Hayden Kerr got one each.

The Scorchers then kept chipping away at the Sixers lineup and after Dan Christian fell to make it 62/4, the Sydney team collapsed to hand their opponents a rather comfortable victory.

Laurie Evans was named player of the match in the final.

