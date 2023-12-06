BBL 2023: Sydney Sixers complete players list in Big Bash League 2023 ft. Steve Smith and Sean Abbott

The 13th edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) is slated to commence on December 7, 2023, with the final scheduled to take on January 24, 2024.

Sydney Sixers marked a fantastic run in the 2022 edition of the BBL, notching up 10 wins in 14 matches and securing the second spot in the league stage. Their journey, however, took a turn in the Challenger, where they lost to Brisbane Heat.

Boasting three coveted titles in 2011, 2019, and 2020, the Sixers are perennial contenders, closely trailing the Perth Scorchers, who have clinched the league title five times. The Sixers have finished as runner-up on three occasions, underlining their consistency and competitive spirit in the BBL.

For the upcoming season, the captaincy reins rest in the capable hands of senior all-rounder Moises Henriques. Josh Philippe will assume wicketkeeping duties.

At the forefront of the batting lineup stands the illustrious Steven Smith, supported by the dynamic English top-order batter James Vince, along with domestic talents Kurtis Patterson and Jordan Silk. Skipper Henriques, complemented by the most wicket-taker in the BBL, Sean Abbott, and the versatile Hayden Kerr adds formidable depth to the lineup.

Sydney also boasts a formidable bowling lineup led by the experienced Ben Dwarshius. He will be accompanied by off-spinner Todd Murphy, Tom Curran, Izharulhaq Naveed, and the seasoned campaigner Jackson Bird.

The Sixers will kick off their BBL 13 journey at their home ground, the Sydney Cricket Ground, on Friday, December 8, against Melbourne Renegades.

Sydney Sixers squad for Big Bash League (BBL) 2023

Moises Henriques (c), Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Todd Murphy, Izharulhaq Naveed, Steve O'Keefe, Kurtis Patterson, Mitch Perry, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, and Steve Smith.

Overseas players: Tom Curran (England), Izharulhaq Naveed (Afghanistan), and James Vince (England).