BBL 2025 game in Sydney called off after partial roof collapse, fans evacuated from the area [Watch]

The Big Bash League (BBL) 2025 game between the Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder on Friday (January 17) at the Sydney Cricket Ground was called off after a partial roof collapse at the venue.

Before the start of the game, a piece of vinyl soffit in the O'Reilly stand became loose and flapped violently due to wild winds. It eventually fell off as fans were evacuated from the area.

“During tonight’s severe winds and storm, a piece of vinyl soffit sheeting from the O’Reilly Stand became loose and was identified by venue staff,” a statement from NSW read (via The Indian Express).

The fans were shifted from the area for their safety and were later given seats in another grandstand.

“Venue staff immediately vacated patrons from the area to ensure their safety. After the area was cleared, the piece of vinyl soffit sheeting became detached. Two seating bays have been cleared and patrons have been provided seating in another grandstand,” the statement further read.

The statement added that ahead of the start of the BBL clash, venue inspections had taken place. However, following the incident, further inspections got underway as well.

With just 1.4 overs bowled initially, it began to rain as there was a halt in play. The game resumed after a 15-minute delay but was reduced to 19 overs per side. Unfortunately, the rain returned and the game was eventually called off due to rain and heavy winds, with just 5.1 overs of play possible in the end.

Sydney Thunder were batting first and managed to put up 36 runs for the loss of one wicket before the game was called off for good.

Here is the video of the incident from the BBL 2025 clash between the Sixers and Thunder on Friday:

Second major incident in BBL 2025 in a short time

This is not the first time a major concerning incident has taken place in the BBL 2025 season. Just a day before, that is on Thursday (January 16), the game between the Brisbane Heat and Hobart Hurricanes at The Gabba was halted briefly.

The reason for the halt was a fire breakout near the DJ booth during the game. A staff had to use the fire extinguisher to stop the flames as the police present at the venue evacuated the surrounding area.

However, the match continued and was completed as well. Batting first, hosts Brisbane posted a total of 201/6 on the board from their 20 overs. In reply, the Hobart Hurricanes put up a spirited effort and got over the line, chasing the target down with five wickets to spare in the end. Caleb Jewell slammed a match-winning 49-ball 76 to help the Hurricanes win the game.

