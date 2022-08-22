Trent Boult, Andre Russell, Jason Roy among platinum players for BBL draft

Trent Boult, Andre Russell, Jason Roy and Shadab Khan are among the most prominent names included as platinum players for the Big Bash League (BBL) draft. The cricketers placed in the platinum category are eligible to be taken in the first round of the BBL draft.

A total of 12 players are part of the platinum group. Apart from the above four names, Faf du Plessis, Liam Livingstone, Sam Billings, Kieron Pollard, David Willey, Dwayne Bravo, Rashid Khan, and Chris Jordan have also been included in the platinum category.

Platinum players, irrespective of how many games they are available for, will be paid AU $340,000 (US $233,853 approx.)

From the list mentioned above, Russell (Melbourne Stars), Shadab (Sydney Sixers), Billings (Sydney Thunder), Jordan (Sydney Sixers) and Rashid (Adelaide Strikers) are available for retention by the franchises they represented last season.

Most of the aforementioned cricketers are also set to feature in the South African and UAE T20 leagues. Hence, there is a genuine possibility that they might not be available for the entire season.

As for Boult, his inclusion is significant as the experienced pacer recently gave up his New Zealand contract. The Kiwi was earlier signed by MI Emirates for the inaugural edition of the International League T20 (ILT20) in the UAE.

Among the platinum category players, Afghan leg-spinner Rashid looks certain to be retained by the Strikers. In the wake of his impressive form, West Indies all-rounder Russell could also stay with the Stars.

Overall, 26 players are eligible for retention, including James Vince (Sixers), Alex Hales (Thunder) and Mujeeb ur Rahman (Brisbane Heat), who are likely to be in the gold category.

Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia's General Manager of Big Bash Leagues, told cricket.com.au that the number and quality of nominations for the BBL Draft is in sync with the league's thoughts of adopting a new model to bring overseas players into the T20 competition. He said:

"Close to 280 players from around the world have elected to venture to Australia this summer and experience the best of the BBL and summer lifestyle our country offers.”

BBL Platinum draft list

Faf du Plessis (South Africa)

Jason Roy (England)

Liam Livingstone (England)

Sam Billings (England)

Kieron Pollard (West Indies)

Andre Russell (West Indies)

David Willey (England)

Shadab Khan (Pakistan)

Dwayne Bravo (West Indies)

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)

Chris Jordan (England)

Trent Boult (New Zealand)

