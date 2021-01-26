BBL Playoff schedule confirmed, Sydney Sixers to face Perth Scorchers in Qualifier

The Sydney Sixers, Perth Scorchers, Sydney Thunder, Brisbane Heat, and Adelaide Strikers will battle it out for the 2020/21 BBL title. The schedule for the playoffs has now been confirmed.

BBL 09 champions Sydney Sixers topped the table once again. They will host the Perth Scorchers in the Qualifier on Saturday, with a chance to make the final.

The Brisbane Heat will host the Adelaide Strikers in the first Eliminator on Friday. The winner will face the Sydney Thunder in the Knockout clash on Sunday. The winner of that game will go up against the loser of the Qualifier in the Challenger next Thursday. And whoever wins that game will face the winner of the Qualifier in the BBL final next Saturday.

We could be in for some fascinating matches, with all five teams having the quality to win the 2020/21 BBL.

Two playoff spots were still up for grabs going into the final day of the BBL 10 group stage. But while the Brisbane Heat took their chances and sealed their place, the Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars lost out and were eliminated.

That means that the likes of Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis will have to wait to end their BBL title drought. The Aaron Finch-led Melbourne Renegades finished bottom for the second season running, despite earning a final day win over the Hobart Hurricanes.

BBL 2020/21 Play-offs schedule

Brisbane Heat (4) vs Adelaide Strikers (5) - Eliminator (January 29, 2021)

Sydney Sixers (1) vs Perth Scorchers (2) - Qualifier (January 30, 2021)

Sydney Thunder (3) vs Winner of the Eliminator - Knockout (January 31, 2021)

The loser of the Qualifier vs Winner of the Knockout - Challenger (February 04, 2021)

Winner of the Qualifier vs Winner of the Challenger - BBL Final (February 06, 2021)