BCB formally accepts Shakib Al Hasan's request to skip New Zealand series

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Najmul Hassan has confirmed that they have accepted Shakib Al Hasan's 'formal' request to skip the upcoming New Zealand tour.

The ace all-rounder was originally picked in the squad despite informing the BCB 'unofficially' about his reluctance to leave the country.

Hours later, Shakib made an official request to keep him out of the squad, which was accepted by the board, confirmed the BCB president.

In a conversation with ESPNCricinfo, Najmul Hassan said:

"We have accepted his request. We have been saying this for a long time that we have no objection if a player wants to take a break or rest, but it has to be informed officially.

"The thing is, we want to be informed about such a decision in advance as it is difficult for us if it is informed suddenly. From January, if anyone wants a break, he has to inform us in advance so that we can prepare alternatives."

Shakib Al Hasan, who is currently part of the Bangladesh squad that is playing against Pakistan, has previously skipped tours in 2021.

He opted out of the limited-overs tour of New Zealand in March due to paternity leave before missing the two Tests against Sri Lanka in favor of IPL 2021.

"This is not embarrassing" - Najmul Hassan on Shakib opting for a break

Hassan further stressed the importance of having everything done formally to avoid confusion in the future.

"This [the confusion] is not embarrassing, to be honest. We simply didn't know about it, officially. The thing is, these things have always happened unofficially.

"Now, to avoid confusion, we are emphasising that these matters should be official," Hassan added.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh are yet to announce Shakib Al Hasan's replacement for the New Zealand tour.

The Bangla Tigers are scheduled to play two Test matches against the Kiwis, starting January 1.

