BCB Governing Council to summon Mehidy Hasan and Chattogram owners

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Governing Council will summon Mehidy Hasan and Chattogram Challengers' stakeholders to iron out the matters that transpired between both parties.

The 24-year-old all-rounder was all set to leave the team hotel after a fallout with the team stakeholders that saw Mehidy being sacked as captain hours before their game against the Sylhet Sunrisers on Saturday.

However, an intervention from franchise owner MD Dato KM Rifatuzzaman eased things. Mehidy Hasan agreed to continue playing for the side but refused to take back the captaincy.

BCB has strict policies in place and both parties will be dealt with strictly, stated BPL GC chairman Sohel. Addressing a press conference, Sohel said:

''We have heard about the incident yesterday. We have discussed among ourselves in a meeting that included our CEO and Mallick bhai (BPL GC member-secretary) and during the discussion, we found out that both parties are at fault."

Mehidy, who has represented Bangladesh in 52 ODIs and 13 T20Is, singled out Yasir Alam, the chief operating officer of the franchise, for spreading rumours.

Mehidy Hasan should not have acted in such a manner: BPL GC chairman

Sohel further stated that the governing council expected more maturity from a national player and that Mehidy should have waited for the disciplinary committee to intervene.

Incidentally, Mehidy had organised two press conferences after he was stripped of the captaincy and targeted Chattogram's COO for spreading rumours. Sohel said:

''Miraz (Mehedy) should not have done what he did during the tournament being a national player. He should not have acted in such a manner and could have waited as we have a disciplinary committee. The franchise also have a problem and we won't spare the franchise."

Sohel added:

"We will have a hearing in the coming days and we will call both the parties. The franchise should have been more patient and could have sorted out the matter by talking among themselves and making an understanding. This matter should not have gone this far."

Chattogram, who are second in the points table, will play their next league game on Tuesday against Fortune Barishal.

