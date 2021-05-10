BCB seeks quarantine leniency for Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is trying to convince its government to relax quarantine restrictions for IPL returnees. This is being done keeping in mind the upcoming international fixtures for which the BCB wants its ace players to be prepared and ready.

Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman, who featured in IPL 2021, are currently undergoing a 14-day quarantine. On their return to Bangladesh on May 6, the two were put up in separate hotels in Dhaka as per government regulations.

Since they were in a bubble during the IPL and also tested negative upon their arrival, the BCB hopes to convince officials to shorten the quarantine period.

''I think we are getting confused and interpreting things differently. There is nothing like privilege or something like that for us (when it comes to relaxation of quarantine period) because international cricket has a different protocol during these times,'' BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury told reporters.

"Mustafizur and Shakib are in quarantine after arriving from India and you will be delighted to know both of them have been tested negative and we are hoping that we will be able to convince them so that their quarantine period is relaxed and they could join the practice soon,'' he said.

BCB to host Sri Lanka later this month for a three-match ODI series

Sri Lanka will be touring Bangladesh for a three-match ODI series starting May 23. The current quarantine rules for persons entering Bangladesh from India imply that the likes of Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman will have only three days to prepare for the series.

Elaborating on the current situation, Nizamuddin Chowdhury said:

"We are working step by step. Those coming from India have a different, more difficult protocol. We are hopeful of hearing a good result. One has to keep in mind that we are not getting any special privilege. International cricket has a different protocol during these times. Generally, a person who arrives in a passenger aircraft has to do one test and follow the government protocol. They don't have to do another test."

"Those taking part in sporting events have to follow a particular protocol, take those tests at the prescribed time. They can only take part when they are negative in those tests. It is not the same protocol for general people," the BCB chief executive added.

With the number of COVID-19 cases in Bangladesh on a dip last week, the BCB will be hopeful that there won't be any hiccups during the series against Sri Lanka. The apex cricket board is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring smooth conduct of the series.