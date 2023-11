BCCI announce 15-member India squad for 2023 U19 Asia Cup

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday, November 25, announced a 15-member India squad for the 2023 U19 Asia Cup, scheduled to take place in Dubai from December 8 to 17.

Uday Sharan will lead the side while Saumy Kumar Pandey will serve as his deputy. Aravelly Avanish Rao and Innesh Mahajan have been shortlisted as first and second-choice wicketkeepers. Meanwhile, three players, Prem Devkar, Ansh Gosai and Md. Amaan, have been picked as traveling standby reserves.

For the unversed, defending champions India are the most successful team in the tournament with eight titles. They will look to deliver once again in the U19 tournament.

India squad for 2023 U19 Asia Cup: Uday Sharan (captain, Punjab), Saumy Kumar Pandey (vice-captain, Madhya Pradesh), Arshin Kulkarni (Maharashtra), Adarsh Singh (UP), Rudra Mayur Patel (Gujarat), Sachin Dhas (Maharashtra), Priyanshu Mollya (Baroda), Musheer Khan (Baroda), Musheer Khan (Mumbai), Aravelly Avanish Rao (wicketkeeper, Hyderabad), Innesh Mahajan (wicketkeeper, Himachal Pradesh), Murugan Abhishek (Hyderabad), Dhanush Gowda (Karnataka), Aradhya Shukla (Punjab), Raj Limbani (Baroda) and Naman Tiwari (UP).

Traveling standby players: Prem Devkar (Mumbai), Ansh Gosal (Saurashtra) and Md. Amaan (UP).

Reserve players: Digvijay Patil (Maharashtra), Jayanth Goyat (Haryana), P Vignesh (Tamil Nadu), Kiran Chormale (Maharashtra).

Note: The reserve payers won’t be part of touring contingent.

India to begin 2023 U19 Asia Cup campaign against Afghanistan on December 8; check full schedule

India will begin their U19 Asia Cup campaign against Afghanistan on December 8. They will then play Pakistan and Nepal before the knockout matches.

2023 U19 Asia Cup schedule:

December 8: India vs Afghanistan at ICC Academy Oval -1

December 8: Pakistan vs Nepal at ICC Academy Oval -2

December 9: Bangladesh vs UAE at ICC Academy Oval -1

December 9: Sri Lanka vs Japan at ICC Academy Oval -2

December 10: India vs Pakistan at ICC Academy Oval -1

December 10: Afghanistan vs Nepal at ICC Academy Oval -2

December 11: Sri Lanka vs UAE at ICC Academy Oval -1

December 11: Bangladesh vs Japan at ICC Academy Oval -2

December 12: Pakistan vs Afghanistan at ICC Academy Oval -1

December 12: India vs Nepal at ICC Academy Oval -2

December 13: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka at ICC Academy Oval -1

December 13: UAE vs Japan at ICC Academy Oval -2

December 15: Semifinal 1 at Dubai International Stadium

December 15: Semifinal 2 at ICC Academy Oval -1

December 17: Final at Dubai International Stadium