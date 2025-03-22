BCCI to announce schedule for home series against West Indies and South Africa; IPL venue set to host its first-ever Test - Reports

The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati is likely to host its first-ever Test as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are set to announce the schedule for the 2025 home season. Team India will host West Indies and South Africa across formats, crucial for the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle and the build-up to the 2026 T20 World Cup.

According to the schedule, the Men in Blue will play two Tests against the West Indies in October 2025 to kickstart the home season. According to a report by Sports Tak, the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali and the Eden Gardens will play host to the matches.

The Men in Blue are then scheduled to play an all-format series against South Africa, comprising two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is. The first Test is slated to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, while second Test will be held in Guwahati from November 22 to 26.

The Barsapara Cricket Stadium has hosted four IPL matches to date, acting as a secondary home venue for the Rajasthan Royals (RR). As far as international cricket is concerned, the ground has staged two ODIs and four T20Is.

The white-ball leg of the home series against the Proteas will begin with the ODI series. It will mark Team India's first home ODI series after winning the 2025 Champions Trophy. The three matches will be held on November 30, December 3, and December 6 in Ranchi, Raipur, and Vishakapatnam ,respectively.

The five T20Is, on the other hand, are scheduled to be held on December 9, December 11, December 14. December 17, and December 19 at Cuttack, Nagpur, Dharamshala, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad.

Team India last hosted South Africa and West Indies for Tests in 2018-19

The upcoming tour will mark the first time that Team India play against South Africa and West Indies on home soil in close to seven years. The Men in Blue have toured the nations twice over the course of the last couple of World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

India completed a 2-0 whitewash the last time West Indies toured, with convincing wins in Rajkot and Hyderabad. South Africa also suffered the same fate following a 3-0 whitewash, with losses in Vishakapatnam, Pune, and Ranchi.

