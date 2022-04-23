BCCI announces venues for Team India's 5-match T20I series against South Africa in June

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the venues for South Africa’s upcoming tour of India, during which they will play five T20Is in June.

The five-match T20I series will be played from June 9 to 19. The first match will be played in Delhi, followed by the second in Cuttack on June 12. The third T20I will be played in Vizag on June 14 and the fourth in Rajkot on June 17. The five-match series will conclude with the final T20I in Bengaluru on June 19.

The series will begin just a few days after the conclusion of the ongoing 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). The IPL final is scheduled to be played on May 29. The five-match series will form part of India’s preparations for the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia later in the year. India had a disappointing T20 World Cup 2021 campaign, getting knocked out before the semi-finals.

Team India toured South Africa from December 2021-January 2022. They played three Tests and as many ODIs in the Rainbow Nation. After winning the first Test in Centurion comprehensively, they went down in all their subsequent matches.

Team India’s schedule ahead of T20 World Cup 2022

After the five-match T20I series at home against the Proteas, the Men in Blue will play two T20Is against Ireland in Dublin on June 26 and June 28.

India will then play the rescheduled Test match in Edgbaston from July 1 to make up for the canceled Manchester Test during their previous visit to the UK. Team India will subsequently feature in three T20Is and three ODIs in England from July 7 to July 17.

The Men in Blue will kick off their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign by taking on arch-rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23.

