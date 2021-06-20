BCCI to bid for 2028 T20 World Cup and 2031 Cricket World Cup - Reports

In a pleasing development for cricket fans in India, the BCCI has reportedly decided to bid for three ICC events during the next cycle. As per reports, the Indian cricket governing body will try to secure the hosting rights for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, ICC T20 World Cup 2028 and ICC Cricket World Cup 2031.

The BCCI is set to host two ICC events in the next three years. The T20 World Cup is slated to happen later this year in India, while the country will also host the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2023.

The 8th Apex Council Meeting of the BCCI happened virtually on Sunday (June 20). A senior office-bearer informed PTI that the board decided to bid for the three events mentioned above in the same meeting.

"Yes, we would be bidding for the 2025 Champions Trophy along with 2028 T20 World Cup and the 2031 50-over World Cup. The Apex Council has agreed on this, in principle," the source stated.

BCCI to bid for 2025 CT, 2028 World T20 and 2031 ODI WC during next cycle https://t.co/XUSwVQKXlx — Hindustan Times (@HindustanTimes) June 20, 2021

The T20 World Cup and the 50-over World Cup are important parts of the ICC's schedule. However, the international cricket governing body decided to scrap the Champions Trophy after the 2017 edition of the tournament.

Interestingly, the ICC took a U-turn this year as the board announced the return of the Champions Trophy in 2025. BCCI has now shown interest in hosting the event.

The Champions Trophy is a short tournament but is an immensely popular one: BCCI source

Pakistan are the defending champions of the ICC Champions Trophy

The senior office bearer further added that India should be in a position to host an ICC event every two or three years. Hence, the BCCI was looking forward to hosting the 2025 Champions Trophy after the 2021 T20 World Cup and the 2023 50-over World Cup.

"The Champions Trophy is a short tournament but is an immensely popular one. It was only fair that after the 2023 World Cup in India, we bid for the 2025 Champions Trophy. India should be in a position to host a global event every two to three years and hence we are bidding for three events," the official concluded.

ICC Announce expansion of global events 🏏



🔸 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup expanded to 14 teams & 54 matches for 2027 & 2031



🔸 ICC Men's T20 World Cup expanded to 20 teams & 55 matches for 2024, 2026, 2028 & 2030



🔸 Eight-team ICC Champions Trophy to return in 2025 & 2029 pic.twitter.com/uA72dEU1iM — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) June 2, 2021

Looking forward for Shikhar Dhawan's captaincy! - Yuvraj Singh in an exclusive Interview with SK

Edited by Prem Deshpande