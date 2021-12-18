BCCI Chief Medical Officer resigns after 10 years due to personal reasons

The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Chief Medical Officer Abhijeet Salvi has resigned from his position, citing personal reasons.

Salvi had been with the BCCI since 2012 but has now stepped away to spend time with family, with the job having become much more hectic due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I thank the BCCI for giving me this opportunity. After 10 years in the organisation, I wanted to move on. It had become a 24x7 job in COVID times and I want to give time to myself and family," Salvi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Salvi's notice period reportedly ended on November 30, but he stayed on board until the end of the Test series between India and New Zealand.

Salvi has traveled with India on tours to Sri Lanka and Australia in the past. He has also overseen medical arrangements for the last two seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Salvi did the same for the 2021 T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates as well, which the BCCI hosted.

Abhijeet Salvi headed BCCI anti-doping and age-verification wings

Apart from the medical department, Abhijeet Salvi was also in charge of anti-doping and age-verification for the BCCI. His resignation is significant given that the BCCI's U-16 boys' championship, the Vijay Merchant Trophy, is set to begin next month.

Salvi conducted tests to confirm the age of players, especially at the junior levels, to try and combat age-fudging. However, his departure is unlikely to affect the senior team's functioning.

ESPNCricinfo reported that Charles Minz has been hired as the team doctor for the tour of South Africa. India are currently in South Africa to contest three Tests and three ODIs.

The Test series will kick off on December 26.

