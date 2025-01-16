BCCI considering adding new support staff to Indian men's team - Reports

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering adding a new batting coach to the Indian men's cricket team, according to a report in Cricbuzz. The report comes after a collective batting failure from Rohit Sharma and Co. in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, which they lost 1-3.

Alongside head coach Gautam Gambhir, Team India currently have Morne Morkel as bowling coach, Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate as assistant coaches, and T Dilip as fielding coach.

Batters consistently getting out in a similar fashion was one of the major talking points in the review meeting in the aftermath of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. It was attended by Gambhir, chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar, and BCCI President Roger Binny.

After the discussion, the decision was reportedly made to add a batting coach to the men's side. The apex body is looking at former domestic cricketers, however, no official announcements have been made as of yet, according to the aforementioned report.

Team India to play five T20Is and three ODIs against England

The Men in Blue will look to put the series defeat against Australia behind them and build towards the 2025 Champions Trophy, starting next month. Ahead of the mega ICC event, India will square off against England in a limited-overs series.

The two teams will lock horns in a five-match T20I series, starting on January 22 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Chennai, Rajkot, Pune, and Mumbai will host the remaining four T20Is.

The ODI series will get underway on February 6 in Nagpur. The caravan will then shift to Cuttack for the second ODI on February 9, while the third game of the tour will be played in Ahmedabad on February 12.

The hosts have already named their squad for the T20I series, with the highlight being the return of Mohammed Shami from injury after almost a year. Axar Patel has been appointed as the vice-captain, while the likes of Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill failed to find a place in the squad.

Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel (vc), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, and Dhruv Jurel (wk).

